Prateik Babbar Finally Revealed The Reason Behind Not Inviting His Father Raj Babbar To His Wedding, Deets Inside

Veteran Bollywood actress Smita Patil’s son Prateik Babbar married the love of her life Priya Banerjee, in early 2025. However, he did not invite his father, Raj Babbar, and other family members to his wedding. After which his relatives, from his brother Arya Babbar to his sister Juhi Babbar, reacted. Priya Banerjee also retaliated to this situation, and now the actor has explained the reason behind his decision and apologized.

Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar spoke about his decision not to invite his father, Raj Babbar, and other members of the Babbar family to his wedding during an interview. He married Priya Banerjee in Mumbai on February 14 this year. He clarified that his father, Raj, and stepbrother Arya did not attend the wedding due to some circumstances, which were presented in the wrong way. He said that this decision was not taken due to any personal differences or estrangement.

Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar further told that the wedding took place at his mother Smita Patil’s house. Considering what happened in the past between his mother and stepmother Nadira Babbar, Prateik did not feel right to invite his father and his family to Smita Patil’s house. He said, ‘There were some complications in the past between my father and his wife. A lot of things were said in the press.’

Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar further said, ‘I wanted to do some functions with my father and his family. I felt that after everything was over between the mother and father’s family, it was wrong for him and his family to be in that house. It was not right at all. We did what was right. It was not like I was disrespecting them. It was about respecting my mother and her wishes. I am sorry that my father and his wife Nadira Babbar were not there, could not come to the house that my mother had bought for me, where she could raise me and live the life of a single mother.’