Virat Kohli Bids Farewell To Test Cricket; Bollywood Stars Shower Praise

Virat Kohli, one of the most iconic names in world cricket, has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Monday with a heartfelt note, marking the end of a glorious 14-year journey in whites.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket,” he wrote. “This format has tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life… I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for… #269, signing off.”

The announcement stirred emotions not just among fans, but also in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh dropped a comment that read, “One in a Billion! Go well, King!” while Vicky Kaushal shared Kohli’s post to his Instagram stories, writing, “You did it your way and that way will truly be missed… Thank you for the memories, Champ!”

Suniel Shetty penned a poetic tribute on X, saying, “You didn’t just play Test cricket, Virat—you lived it. You honoured it, breathed fire, wore your heart on your sleeve. The roar, the grit, the obsession, the heart. Take a bow, champ.”

Virat’s Test career is the stuff of legend. Debuting in 2011, he played 113 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 48.67 with 30 centuries to his name. His unbeaten 254 against South Africa in Pune stands as a modern-day classic. As captain, he redefined India’s approach to red-ball cricket—leading in 68 matches with 40 wins, the most by an Indian captain. Under his leadership, India became the No. 1 Test side and reached two World Test Championship finals.

From redefining fitness standards to backing the pace attack, Kohli’s imprint on Indian Test cricket is indelible. And though the red ball now rests, his legacy will echo for generations.