Do You Know This Actor Owns A Mansion Worth Rs 60 Crore In India, A Villa Worth 60 Crores In Italy & A Farmhouse Worth 24 Crores

One of the most popular actors, Prabhas, is one of the biggest stars of the film industry. The film ‘Bahubali’ not only gave him recognition all over India, but also gave him stardom in other countries. Even though some of his films did not perform well at the box office, this has not reduced his net worth. He has a mansion worth Rs 60 crore in India, a villa worth Rs 40 crore in Italy, and a farmhouse worth Rs 24 crore.

‘Bahubali’ fame Prabhas is the owner of many luxury properties. The actor has a luxury bungalow worth several crores in the famous Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, where his fans gather. The house that Prabhas has bought in Jubilee Hills is said to be worth Rs 60 crores, which he bought in the year 2014. This house has everything from a swimming pool to a great gym. If we talk only about the gym, then equipment worth Rs 1.5 crore has been brought from abroad and installed in it.

According to one of the media reports, Prabhas has invested his earnings in many places, one of which is a luxurious villa in Italy, which is really very beautiful. Whenever he gets time from shooting, Prabhas reaches there with his special and close friends and chills. Apart from this, when he is not there, he rents it out. Tourists and local people live in this villa on rent. It is being said that Prabhas earns 40 lakhs every month from this luxurious property.

Let us tell you that at present, its value is said to be Rs 80-85 crores. Prabhas also has many luxury cars. He has expensive cars like Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce Royce and Jaguar Land Rover. Prabhas does not work in many films, but his net worth is not less. It is said that actor Prabhas is currently the owner of about Rs 250 crore.