From Kangana Ranaut To Munawar Faruqui, Celebrities Shared Posts On Mother’s Day

Popular standup comedian and winner of Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss-17’ Munawar Faruqui shared an emotional post on social media on the occasion of Mother’s Day, in which he said that he is missing his mother. Sharing his feelings for his mother, the comedian wrote in the caption with pictures on Instagram, ‘I am fine and better. Everyone is with me in prayer. I wish you are in a good place. Happy Mother’s Day to all.’

Munawar Faruqui

In Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lockk Up’, Munawar had said that his childhood was spent in great poverty. His family had a lot of debt, due to which his mother committed suicide. Apart from Munawar, on Mother’s Day, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an emotional note in her Instagram story section and wrote, ‘Never underestimate a mother. She has gone through such pain that can break others. She has suffered such sleep deprivation that it can shake someone’s mind. She has held her child in her arms and at the same time kept herself strong. Got no applause, got no comfort, this is real strength.’

Kareena Kapoor

Soha Ali Khan also shared photos of her mother Sharmila Tagore, mother-in-law Jyoti Khemu, and daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “I want to remember these favorite women of mine for a minute, one raised me, one raised them and one is now creating a storm!!”

Shilpa Shetty

Apart from this, Shilpa Shetty also shared several photos with her mother and mother-in-law on her Instagram and wrote, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai, Happy Mother’s Day to my and your mother.’ Esha Deol also chose not to be left behind and posted several photos of her mother Hema Malini and wrote in the caption, ‘Maa, I love you very-very-very much, the sweetest woman in my life, Happy Mother’s Day to you.’