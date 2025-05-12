‘I Was In Bangkok For Work, Not For Holiday’, Bharti Singh Responds To Trolls Calling Her Naive For Not Taking Care of Family Stuck In Punjab

Comedian Bharti Singh is often in the news for her personal and professional life. She keeps sharing vlogs on her YouTube channel in which she shares glimpses of her house and family. Recently, she had to face criticism, to which she gave her reaction. It was being said that she was holidaying in Thailand, while her family in Amritsar, Punjab, was in trouble amid the tension between India and Pakistan.

Bharti Singh

Let us tell you that Bharti Singh revealed that she has gone to Bangkok not for holidays but for work. In her recent YouTube vlog, Bharti has requested people not to believe fake news. She said, ‘India is a very strong country and no one can shake it. You guys are very innocent. I don’t get angry when I read your comments. I just feel that you guys are very naive.’

Bharti Singh

She further assured that her family is safe. She said, ‘I want to make it clear to everyone that I am here for work and not for any holiday. We had a 10-day shoot, and we had committed to this project 3-4 months ago. A lot of preparation has been done in this, and it is not professional to leave someone at the last moment. I have always learned one thing from Punjabis, if you say it once, then say it again, don’t refuse.’

Bharti Singh

If we talk about the work front of Bharti, then let us tell you that she is currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’. She hosts this show, which also stars Elvish Yadav and Rubina Dilaik. And a few days she got emotional when Elvish Yadav’s mother came to the show for a special episode of Mother’s Day in which families of every contestant came. Let us tell you that there are tensions going on amid India and Pakistan for quite some time now.