‘Itni Mehnat Apni Gayeki Par Ki Hoti To’, Virat Kohli’s Brother Took A Jibe At Rahul Vaidya

Virat Kohli’s family has finally reacted to the growing online controversy between singer Rahul Vaidya and Kohli’s fans, which started after the singer called the cricketer a joker. The controversy started when Indian Cricketer explained his alleged Instagram like on a picture of actress and social media influencer Avneet Kaur by citing an ‘Instagram algorithm glitch’. Rahul Vaidya openly mocked this in several social media posts, also alleging that Kohli had blocked him years ago.

Now, Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli has come forward to criticise Rahul. In a strongly worded post on Threads, he wrote, ‘Bachche itni mehnat agar apni gayki pe kar le toh shayad apni mehnat se famous ho jaye… while the whole country is paying attention to the current situation of what’s going on… this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous by taking Virat’s name… how unsuccessful.’

This statement comes after Rahul Vaidya made fun of Kohli. In a comment, he had earlier said, ‘I want to say that after today it might happen that the algorithm likes a lot of photos that I didn’t. So whatever girl, please don’t do PR around it because it’s not my fault. It’s Instagram’s fault, okay?’

Adding fuel to the fire, Rahul had also shared an Instagram story and wrote, ‘So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think this is also an Instagram glitch. Instagram’s algorithm must have told Virat Kohli, ‘Do one thing, I am blocking Rahul Vaidya on your behalf’. Isn’t it?’A new twist in this story came when a throwback video resurfaced recently in which Rahul is seen singing a song for Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma on stage at an event. The singer is seen singing for her and kissing her hand, which has started a round of memes and jokes. Fans jokingly speculated that Kohli must have blocked Rahul after watching this old video.