Swara Bhaskar Shared Cute Picture of Her Daughter Sitting On Wooden Cupboard Looking For MakeUp Things

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is enjoying every moment of being a mother to her beloved daughter Rabia these days. The actress never shies away from sharing her child’s journey with her fans on social media. She recently gave her fans another cute update on her daughter. On May 8, 2025, Swara took to Instagram Stories to share an adorable glimpse of her daughter, in which the little one is seen sitting on top of a wooden cupboard and looking for her mother’s skincare and makeup items.

Swara Bhaskar

Let us tell you that in the picture shared by the actress, Rabia is playing sitting on the table, while Swara Bhaskar paused her tea break to capture this adorable moment. The post was captioned, ‘Meanwhile, Rabbu ji is living on the edge… discovering dangerous new games every day.’ Swara Bhaskar married politician Fahad Ahmed in February 2023. In September of the same year, she welcomed her daughter Rabia. She also celebrated her daughter’s birthday with great pomp.

Swara Bhaskar’s Daughter

Writing a note of love to her little angel, Swara Bhaskar wrote, ‘You are the answer to all my prayers, and I promise that I will love you every day.’ If we talk about the work front of Swara, then let us tell you that she has been a part of many hit films during her career, in which she has presented herself very well. Some of her films include ‘Raanjhanaa’, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Nil Battey Sannata, Anarkali of Aaraah and Sheer Korma.

Swara Bhaskar

While Swara is well known for her outspoken behaviour and is loved by her fans, she recieve hatred as well. Since during the last elections she was campaigning for her husband who is a Samajwadi Party leader, during this she met a Maulana from which meeting she shared a picture on her Instagram account as well that garnered hate for her.