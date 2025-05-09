Tinaa Dattaa Slams Pakistan’s Shooting Down Indian Jet Claim, Dares Trolls to Unfollow

Television star Tinaa Dattaa, best known for her performance in Uttaran, stirred a firestorm on social media this week after posting a sharply worded critique of Pakistan’s military claims on Instagram. Her story came in response to Pakistan asserting that it had shot down Indian fighter jets—a claim that has triggered political tensions and public debate.

In her Instagram Story, Tinaa wrote, “Pakistan claiming that they shot down Indian jets to let the world know about their military/air force strength. Wish they said the same about shooting down terror camps in their province. That would command more respect for them on a global level.” The post quickly went viral and drew both applause and outrage, igniting a heated debate across platforms.

As reactions poured in, Tinaa faced a wave of trolling and threats of unfollows. One critic messaged her saying, “Unfollowing you to be andhbhakt urine drunk people.” Unfazed, the actress clapped back, “And there are people who only spread hatred. Why be in Bharat if you’ve so many problems with this country?” Her unapologetic response only fuelled more discussion online.

Refusing to back down, Tinaa followed up with another story addressing the unfollow threats directly. “All those threatening to unfollow me and making announcements to do so, you should be gone by now… And I simply don’t care,” she wrote. “Nothing will change my stand on what our country India and our PM is doing, and that is taking on terror and dealing with it the way it should be dealt with… for your own safety and ours and our country. Please unfollow, I encourage that. I don’t know you, don’t wanna know you and don’t need you… go get a workout, sleep, but just go… Bharat Power. Jai Hind.”

Her fiery stance comes against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, a major retaliatory offensive by the Indian Armed Forces targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was carried out following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians lost their lives.

While many TV celebrities—including Hina Khan, Karan Tacker, Avika Gor, Abhishek Kumar, and Shubhangi Atre—have voiced support for India’s military action, Tinaa stands out for her vocal and unflinching engagement with critics. Despite facing backlash, the actress has made it clear she isn’t backing down anytime soon.