‘I Am Mother of Two 17 Months Daughter’ Rubina Dilaik Took A Jibe At Rajat Dalal Questioning Her Fitness

Fitness reality show ‘Battleground’ has been in the news for controversies since its premiere, be it Asim Riaz fighting with Abhishek Malhan or with Rubina Dilaik. In the recently released promo, Rajat Dalal one of the gang leaders was seen questioning Rubina Dilaik’s fitness during which she lost her temper. The argument escalates when the actress reminds him how fit she is for the show and even talks about losing weight after delivery.

Let us tell you that this confrontation took place in the presence of Abhishek Malhan and Neeraj Goyat and several videos and photos have been shared on the social media platform. In one of the videos of the new promo of ‘Battleground’, Rubina Dilaik and Rajat Dalal are seen clashing over fitness. The fight starts when Rubina praises the fitness of a contestant and claims that no one can defeat her.

Hearing this, Rajat taunts Rubina and says that this show is not about art. Rubina Dilaik also hit back at Rajat Dalal and said, ‘Here the trophy will be won not by power lifting, but by fitness.’ After this, Rajat questions Rubina’s fitness and in response, Rubina loses her temper and says, ‘What can I say about fitness? I have ruled India’s biggest fitness show. In 2 Degrees, we used to do stunts. And my daughters are 17 months old and look at the level of fitness.’

The actress further says, ‘Never say what Rubina is doing on a fitness show. I am the ultimate fitness queen.’ After this, Rajat does not respond to Rubina’s comment. Let us tell you that ‘Battleground’ started streaming on Amazon MX Player on April 5. The show stars Rajat Dalal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Malhan and Neeraj Goyat as team leaders.