‘Why Don’t These Girls Focus On Their Work’, Karisma Kapoor Took Jibe At Manisha Koirala And Pooja Bhatt For Calling Her Arrogant

There was a time when there were a lot of reports cat fights between actresses in Bollywood. One such incident happened on the sets of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ when Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon had a dirty fight. About which Farah Khan also once told in a media interaction. While the news of fights between many actresses turned out to be mere rumours, many turned out to be true.

Karisma Kapoor

Do you know that apart from Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor also had a dirty fight with Manisha Koirala and Pooja Bhatt? Actually once Manisha Koirala and Pooja Bhatt once called Karisma ‘arrogant’. On this, Karisma scolded them in an interview and also told them to mind their own business. In a conversation with one of the media houses, when Karisma was asked about her outspoken attitude and being arrogant, and it was said that other actresses think like this about her, she said, ‘I am very tired of this. Why can’t these girls keep their mouths shut forever?’

Karisma Kapoor

The actress further said, ‘I don’t understand what has happened to them. In every interview she gives, she has to take my name in some context or the other. Especially Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Koirala. I really don’t know why it is so. Yes, I am proud of being a Kapoor and will always be. And how should this affect others? If her surname is not Kapoor, which she can talk about, then what can I do about it?’

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor further said, ‘And since I am a Kapoor, I am outspoken and vocal. I am not a hypocrite. I don’t hang out with different boys every day. Also, these girls who are after me, it is their problem, not mine. They don’t know what they are asking for.’ Talking about Karisma’s professional front, while she has never worked with Pooja Bhatt in any film, she was seen in the film ‘Dhanwan’ with Manisha Koirala.