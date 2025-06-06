‘She Took Rickshaw Rides With Me, Now Rules The World’: Muzammil Ibrahim Recalls Dating Deepika Padukone

Model-actor Muzammil Ibrahim recently stirred nostalgia by opening up about his alleged two-year relationship with Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Muzammil painted a picture of the early days, recalling a time when Deepika was still far from the cinematic icon she is today.

“She was very confident, being Prakash Padukone’s daughter—everyone knew her,” Muzammil said. “But I was the star at that time, not her. Now she’s a superstar, and I’m not even known. I’m a fan now. I love watching her movies. She’s a beautiful woman and doing amazing work.”

Their relationship, he said, was filled with youthful charm. “We were just kids then. We’d go on dates in rickshaws in the rain. It was very cute. I earned more at the time, so when I finally bought a car, she was genuinely happy. Those memories are special—I’ve never been on a rickshaw date since.”

Reminiscing about one particular birthday memory, Muzammil shared, “We didn’t have much money, but I was friends with a DJ who played her favourite song on loop for an hour and a half. That meant the world to her.”

When asked if they were still in touch, Muzammil revealed, “Before she got married, we would talk occasionally.” However, their communication ended after Deepika tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh in 2018.

As for why the relationship ended, Muzammil clarified that while Deepika had initially pursued him, it was he who chose to walk away.

Despite the breakup and the time that has passed, Muzammil speaks fondly of Deepika and their shared memories, showing no signs of bitterness—only admiration for her journey from a newcomer to a global star.