Filmmaker Manish Gupta Booked For Allegedly Stabbing Driver Over Salary Dispute

Filmmaker Manish Gupta, known for movies like The Stoneman Murders and 420 IPC, has been booked for allegedly stabbing his driver during an argument over pending salary payments. The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday night at Gupta’s residence in the Sagar Sanjog building in Versova, Mumbai.

As per police officials, the complaint was filed by 32-year-old Rajibul Islam Lashkar, who claimed he had worked with Gupta for three years, earning ₹23,000 per month but was rarely paid on time. After allegedly being fired on May 30 without receiving his dues, Lashkar rejoined in hopes of recovering the unpaid amount. A heated verbal exchange broke out between the two, during which Gupta allegedly stabbed Lashkar with a kitchen knife.

Lashkar sought medical help at Cooper Hospital and later lodged an FIR at Versova Police Station. Gupta has been booked under sections 118(2), 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace. However, he has not yet been arrested.

Lashkar’s lawyer, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, has demanded Gupta’s immediate arrest, calling the act “deliberate and unprovoked.”

Gupta, a screenwriter-turned-director, has also worked with Ram Gopal Varma on films like Sarkar and D. His last directorial was One Friday Night (2023), featuring Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman.