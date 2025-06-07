Ambica Chaudhry: Threads of Tradition

Ambica Chaudhry, Founder and CEO of Peeli Kothi, shares insights into her entrepreneurial journey, highlighting the key roadblocks along the way. She also sheds light on the richness of the traditional Indian handicrafts industry and the importance of keeping it alive and thriving.

What inspired you to step into the world of entrepreneurship and launch your own brand?

Peeli Kothi actually started as a personal project—just a hobby of sourcing and styling clothes for friends, family, and myself. Over time, I found myself building relationships with artisans and weavers across the country, and the idea of creating something more intentional began to take shape. I’ve always had a deep love for Indian design, especially traditional couture like sarees, which, to me, carry a sense of history and storytelling. Eventually, in 2018, I took the leap, left my job, and decided to give it everything. What started with a small collection of sarees showcased at an exhibition has now grown into a full-fledged store. It was a leap of faith, but one deeply rooted in passion and purpose.

What drives your passion for traditional handlooms, and how do you keep the legacy alive?

As a child, I traveled extensively across India and was fascinated by the variety of sarees women wore—each weave carrying its own cultural and regional identity. Sarees weren’t just garments to me; they were heirlooms—stories woven in silk and cotton, handed down from generation to generation. That’s really where my connection with handlooms began. At Peeli Kothi, keeping this legacy alive means collaborating closely with craftspeople, designing with intention, and creating pieces that celebrate the skill and tradition behind them. It’s about bringing those stories to the forefront and making sure they continue to be passed on.

What sets Peeli Kothi apart from other design studios and handloom businesses, and what steps do you take to stay ahead?

What makes Peeli Kothi different is the intimate, hands-on approach we take in everything—from sourcing to design. I work directly with the artisans and karigars, building relationships, understanding their craft, and co-creating each piece. There’s a real emotional and cultural investment in our process. We aren’t just putting out clothes; we’re telling stories. I think staying ahead is about being rooted and responsive—knowing where you come from, listening to your customers, and constantly evolving without losing your essence.

Do you think your brand is working towards helping women artisans and empowering them?

I believe women naturally understand and support each other’s journeys, and that belief has always been a guiding principle at Peeli Kothi. We work closely with women artisans across the country, and a part of our profits—5% currently—is dedicated to enabling and supporting them in building their own businesses. It’s a small step, but an intentional one. As we grow, we want our impact on women’s empowerment within the craft community to grow as well.

What are some of the summer wear tips from Peeli Kothi for modern women?

At Peeli Kothi, we focus on handloom cottons and light silks that allow you to stay cool while still looking beautifully put together. Our pieces are designed to transition seamlessly from day to evening—think airy sarees with delicate hand-block prints, or kurtas in soft, earthy tones that reflect both comfort and style. The idea is to feel free, confident, and rooted in something timeless, even as you navigate your modern life.