Samantha Launches New Campaign, Fans Spot Missing Tattoo With Naga Chaitanya Link

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled her latest campaign Nothing to Hide on Friday with a short teaser video—but it wasn’t just the message that caught fans’ attention. Eagle-eyed followers were quick to notice the absence of her once-prominent YMC tattoo, which she had gotten during her marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya.

The video features Samantha walking toward the camera and writing “Nothing to Hide” with a marker before turning away. As she walks off, fans observed the missing tattoo that used to sit on her upper back. “Samantha got her YMC tattoo removed,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “I see no tattoo.”

The YMC tattoo was a tribute to Ye Maaya Chesave, Samantha’s debut film in 2010—also the project where she met Naga Chaitanya. The two began dating soon after the film and got married in 2017. They eventually parted ways in 2020, finalising their divorce in 2021.

Speculation over the tattoo’s removal gained momentum online, with some fans suggesting it might have been erased due to the past association, while others argued it could simply be hidden for the campaign shoot.

This isn’t the first time Samantha has addressed her inked past. Earlier this year, fans noticed that another tattoo—one she once shared with Naga Chaitanya—was fading from her wrist. The ink reportedly read “Create your own reality,” a quote both actors had once embraced.

Back in 2022, Samantha spoke candidly about her tattoo regrets during an AMA session with fans. When asked about future tattoo plans, she responded with a firm warning: “Never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo.”

While Nothing to Hide remains under wraps in terms of its exact mission, Samantha’s subtle message—and the missing ink—has certainly got everyone talking.