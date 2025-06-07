‘Difficult Time For Us’: Shoaib Ibrahim Opens Up On Dipika Kakar’s Stage 2 Liver Cancer Battle

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim has shared an emotional update about his wife, actress Dipika Kakar, who recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. In a heartfelt seven-minute video posted on his YouTube channel, Shoaib revealed that Dipika is now out of the ICU and recovering steadily in the hospital.

Shoaib described the time during Dipika’s surgery as “very difficult,” recounting that she was in the operating theatre from morning until late night. “She was in the OT for 14 hours. It was a very tough time for us,” he said. Dipika spent three days in the ICU and is expected to stay in the hospital for three to five more days.

Doctors operated on Dipika’s liver and removed a portion affected by the tumour. Additionally, her gall bladder was removed due to the presence of stones. Shoaib clarified that there’s no cause for concern, explaining, “The tumour has been removed successfully. A part of her liver was cut, but the liver regenerates itself.”

Sharing more details, Shoaib said he was with Dipika until 8:30 am on the day of her surgery, and she was shifted to the ICU by 11:30 pm. Though informed about the long procedure, Shoaib admitted that by evening, he and the family were growing anxious. Fortunately, the operation went well.

Dipika has shown signs of recovery. After being on a liquid diet for three days, she has resumed eating solid food and has even started walking. Her blood reports have come back normal. The tumour has been sent for biopsy, and the results are awaited.

Shoaib also spoke about their son Ruhaan, who remained away from Dipika for three days during her ICU stay. On the third day, when the toddler started crying, he was taken to the hospital to see his mother. After spending some time with her, he returned home peacefully.

Earlier, Dipika had informed her fans via Instagram about her diagnosis. “Walking into the hospital for stomach pain and discovering a tennis-ball-sized tumour in my liver was shocking. It turned out to be stage 2 malignant cancer. This has been one of the hardest times for us,” she wrote.