Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Latest Post Sparks Buzz: Has She Removed Her YMC Tattoo After Divorce From Chay?

Four years after her split from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in the spotlight as fans noticed her latest Instagram post reveals her upper back tattoo is gone!

Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is turning over a new leaf, one chapter at a time. Now one of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema, she has once again made headlines, this time for something personal. Nearly four years after her much-publicised divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha appears to have removed the Ye Maaya Chesave (YMC) tattoo, the film that marked the beginning of their real-life love story.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Her ‘YMC’ Tattoo Removed from Back

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who got married in 2017 after dating for several years, left fans stunned with their high-profile split in 2021. Now, it appears Samantha is gradually erasing the visible traces of that past chapter from her life.

In a new video shared on her Instagram, Samantha turns heads in a stunning backless burgundy dress as she writes ‘Nothing to Hide’ on a glass panel. However, it wasn’t just the striking visuals that grabbed attention, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted something missing. The ‘YMC’ tattoo on her upper back, once prominently visible, was nowhere to be seen. This noticeable absence has sparked speculation that the actress may have finally decided to get the tattoo removed.

Samantha’s Latest Post Sends Netizens into a Tizzy

It didn’t take much time for Samantha’s latest post to blow up on social media, with fans quickly taking over the comment section. Observant followers pointed out, “Samantha got her YMC tattoo removed,” sparking widespread curiosity. Meanwhile, others speculated if it was simply makeup for a shoot. One user commented, “But why did she hide her back tattoo?”, and another added, “Maybe it’s concealed for the ad”.

Samantha Gets Her Forearm Tattoo Removed

This isn’t the first time Samantha’s changing tattoos have caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans. Back in March 2025, she shared a photo on Instagram where the once-prominent matching forearm tattoo she had with Naga Chaitanya, two arrows, appeared barely visible. For those who don’t know, both Samantha and Chay had proudly inked the same design during their time together. Now, years after their split, the tattoo seems to be slowly fading, both from sight and memory.

Samantha Redefines Her Past: From Engagement Ring to Wedding Dress and Beyond

After her much-talked-about divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha continues to make headlines as she subtly reclaims parts of her past. A few months ago, celebrity jeweller Dhrumit Merulia revealed that she had transformed her 3-carat princess-cut diamond engagement ring, once gifted by Chaitanya, into a necklace pendant. Although Samantha hasn’t officially addressed this, she has been spotted wearing the piece publicly, sparking renewed speculation. She has also given her wedding outfit a bold makeover, turning it into a striking black ensemble.

Naga Chaitanya Finds Love Again with Sobhita Dhulipala

While Samantha has been slowly rediscovering herself post-separation, her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya has already turned the page. In December 2024, Chaitanya married model and actress Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate, tradition-rich ceremony.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Rumoured Love Interest

Samantha has recently been rumoured to be linked with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, known for The Family Man and Citadel. Some reports even suggested that the two were house-hunting together. According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, Raj separated from his wife, Shhyamali De, in 2022 and reportedly grew close to Samantha during the Citadel shoot. However, Samantha’s team has dismissed the cohabitation buzz, labelling it completely baseless. Neither Samantha nor Raj has officially addressed or confirmed the relationship speculation.