Nick Jonas’ Ex-Girlfriend Miley Cyrus Reportedly Still Has Feelings For Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Says, ‘I Like Him’

Recently, Miley Cyrus, who previously dated Nick Jonas, opened up about her admiration for him. The pop star, known for her hit song Flowers, revealed that she still holds a fondness for Nick.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who tied the knot in 2018, often capture hearts with their sweet moments and photos. The couple is currently embracing parenthood with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Before finding their happily ever after, both Nick and Priyanka had their share of past relationships. Miley’s recent comments about Nick have drawn attention, offering a nostalgic glimpse into his dating history.

Nick Jonas’ ex, Miley Cyrus talks about her linking for the singer

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas shared a passionate relationship during their teenage years. Nearly 15 years later, Miley reflected on their past while appearing on the Every Single Album podcast. She revisited the time she penned her 2009 memoir, Miles to Go, which came shortly after their breakup.

Miley admitted that she was deeply hurt while working on the memoir and initially wanted to include some strong, emotional statements about the breakup. However, her ghostwriter encouraged her to soften the tone.

During the conversation, Miley also confessed that she still has a fondness for Nick, saying she likes him. She acknowledged that he’s now married with a child and that everyone has moved on with their lives. Still, reminiscing about their past, she fondly referred to their bond as “Niley for life.” “I like Nick; I’m into him. He’s married with children. We all are moving on. Everything is good in life. Niley for life.”

Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus’ past relationship

Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus first met in 2006, and according to Miley, there was an instant spark between them. In her memoir, released two years after their breakup, Miley revealed that their connection was immediate and genuine. She wrote that they became boyfriend and girlfriend the very day they met, describing their relationship as deeply affectionate.

Miley recalled how inseparable they were during that time, with Nick being around her almost constantly, like a constant presence in her life. One excerpt from her memoir reads: “Nick and I loved each other. We still do, but we were in love with each other. For two years he was basically my 24/7.”

Nick and Miley, the former couple, kept their relationship largely under wraps, but their public appearances together often fueled speculation. In 2007, the Jonas Brothers opened for one of Miley’s tours, drawing even more attention to their bond. That same year, however, the two parted ways.

The breakup deeply affected Miley, she later revealed that she cried for an entire month afterward and even dyed her hair black as an act of rebellion. Her 2008 album, 7 Things, was widely believed to be inspired by Nick, especially since it featured a necklace linked to him. Likewise, Nick’s song Wedding Bells was a nod to their past, something Miley later confirmed, noting that the track even referenced the date of their anniversary.

Nick Jonas is now married to Priyanka Chopra and is dad to a baby girl

Nick Jonas first connected with his soulmate, Priyanka Chopra, in 2017 after sliding into her DMs, mentioning that many of his friends thought they should meet. Priyanka responded by asking him to text her. Shortly after, the two met in person at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, where sparks flew. What began as a casual conversation soon turned into a blossoming romance. They went on their first date and quickly grew closer. In 2018, the couple tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony, and in 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, into the world.