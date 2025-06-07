Badshah Says He’d ‘Rather Make Babies’ With Dua Lipa, Shuts Down Ozempic Rumours After Weight Loss Reveal

Badshah continues to treat his fans with his music videos, raps, and tracks, but this time the singer-rapper has made headlines for a different reason. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he expressed his admiration for popular singer Dua Lipa. While his tweet simply showcased his love for the global star, his reply to a fan’s comment about a possible collaboration grabbed attention.

On X, Badshah posted a note that read, “Dua Lipa ❤️.” The tweet gained much traction, and one user asked if he was making a track with Dua Lipa. Replying to the same, the rapper remarked, “I’d rather make babies with her bro.”

Lately, Badshah has created buzz with his physical transformation. He shared a couple of poolside photos on his social media handle, flaunting his comparatively leaner physique. Netizens were stunned by his dramatic weight loss and expressed curiosity about the same.

Known for popular songs like Mercy and DJ Waley Babu, Badshah revealed that he starts panting within 15 minutes during his live performances. On Shilpa Shetty’s wellness show, he said, “My work involves me moving around for 120 minutes or so when performing on the stage.”

While many praised his transformation, some speculated that he relied on Ozempic for shedding the extra kilos. Shutting down such rumors, the rapper confirmed that he is not taking any medication, but that his visible change is due to steady effort and a disciplined lifestyle. Reportedly, he has lost over 20 kgs.

Talking about his recent tracks, the singer dropped hits like Naina, Khwabida, Gore Gore Mukhde Pe, and Gori Hai Kalaiyan. For the unversed, the 39-year-old rose to fame with his song DJ Waley Babu in 2018. Later, Badshah made his acting debut in 2019 with the comedy-drama Khandani Shafakhana alongside Varun Sharma and others.