Soha Ali Khan Came In Support of Deepika Padukone For Demanding 8 Hour Work Schedule After Her Baby, Deets Inside

After Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour shift, a debate broke out in the entire industry. Many big stars also came out in support of Deepika. Now, Soha Ali Khan’s name has also been added to Deepika’s supporters since she has supported Deepika and said that life changes completely after becoming a mother, especially in the initial years.

While talking with one of the media houses, Soha talked about herself and said that the first few years after becoming a mother made her completely busy. Due to which her own personal identity was lost somewhere. Her focus on parenting was so much that she even distanced herself from her friends. Not only this, but there were many tensions in her marriage regarding this, and her career stopped completely.

Let us tell you that Soha Ali Khan gave birth to daughter Inaaya at the age of 38. The actress further said, ‘I am constantly working to maintain a balance between professional life and personal life. However, staying away from the daughter remains a difficult challenge. Once during a shoot in Rajasthan, I was very sad because I could not see Inaaya for the whole day. Inaaya is a part of my day’s routine. Especially at night, I have to be with her while sleeping.’

Further supporting Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour shift, Soha said that being a mother requires systematic hours. Of course, her limit of working till 7 pm can create problems for Deepika in the case of some producers. But at the age of 38, after achieving many achievements, she is ready to make this compromise for her career and can take the risk of working on her own terms. Let us tell you that Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the horror thriller ‘Chhori 2’ directed by Vishal Furia. Soha played the scary role of an evil maid in the film along with Gashmeer Mahajani and Nushratt Bharucha.