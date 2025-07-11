Zareen Khan, Gauhar Khan, And Bharti Singh Took A Dig At The Paparazzi To Not Clicking Pictures of Face But From Behind

These days, paparazzi are so crazy for the stars that they will go anywhere to take photos of stars. Many times, the stars themselves call the paparazzi. But recently, some such incidents have happened, which have raised questions about paparazzi culture. Now, following this, recently Bollywood actress Zareen Khan was also seen taking a dig at the paparazzi amidst these things.

Zareen Khan

These days, a video is going viral on social media, in which the paparazzi are clicking Zareen Khan’s photo and recording videos. The paparazzi loudly call out Zareen’s name. Suddenly, Zareen turns to them and says, ‘Chehra dekho chehra ye nahi…’. She points towards the back side. Let us tell you that often the paparazzi take a photo of the actress from her backside instead of the front.

Gauhar Khan

Many times, the photos and videos are taken in a very bad manner. Many actresses have also given their opinions about these things. Recently, Gauhar Khan also shared a video on her Instagram page, in which the paparazzi were making lewd comments to actress Pragya Jaiswal. Regarding this video, Gauhar Khan wrote, ‘Aren’t the paps promoting the culture of molestation? There are many people who keep making indecent comments. You people cannot cross your limits.’

Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh also took the paparazzi to task in her show ‘Laughter Chef 2’. Bharti Singh asked the paparazzi in a funny style, ‘When you people see an actress in a tight dress, why do you zoom in and take her backside video, photo? And write, ‘Guess Who?’ After this, Bharti asked a paparazzi to leave and made a video of him as well, just like they do of actresses. In this way, Bharti also gave her view on this issue.