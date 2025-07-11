Sumona Chakravarti Shared Her Old Passport Size Photo On Her Instagram Handle In A White Shirt, Deets Inside

TV actress Sumona Chakravarti is someone who has given several years of her life working in the industry. She has recently shared a passport-size photo in a white shirt on her social media handle. Actually, this picture is of Sumona when she was in her struggling days. Sumona shared an old passport photo of hers on Instagram today and wrote in the caption, ‘From the archives… was looking for a passport size photo.’

Sumona further wrote, ‘Then I found a lot of photos and ah, all of them… This is a picture of the time when I wanted to become an air hostess. I wanted to travel the world. My acting career was not going well, audition after audition, but nothing was clicking. A friend of a friend helped me get an interview. But unfortunately, I could not get past the first round due to my height. Well… the point is… There is really no point.. This was an anecdote from my life many years ago. Felt like sharing it personally, can delete it later.’

Seeing the pictures, actress Kubra Sait wrote, ‘Dawwhhhh’, a user wrote, ‘Wow, beauty at its fullest’, another user wrote, ‘Very beautiful picture’, another user wrote, ‘Show Aadhar card’, another user wrote, ‘School or college picture?’, another user wrote, ‘How innocent you look ma’am’, another user wrote, ‘Ma’am, you look cute and beautiful in this passport size photo.’

Let us tell you that Sumona Chakraborty is known for her characters in “Comedy Nights with Kapil” and “The Kapil Sharma Show” and has been associated with the popular star for many years. Apart from this, she has also worked in the film “Mann” and TV serials like “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain”. Apart from this, she is very active on social media.