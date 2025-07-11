Neha Dhupia Opened Up On Being Pregnant Before Marriage And How Society Questioned Her, And Stereotyped Her

Bollywood star couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised everyone by suddenly tying the knot in 2018. Soon, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Since the actress was pregnant before marriage, and in a recent interview, she spoke openly about the things that were going on in her mind when this happened. She also told how society used to question her and the stereotypes associated with it.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha recently revealed that her close friend Soha Ali Khan was one of the first people she told about her pregnancy. Neha Dhupia, during a conversation with one of the media houses, said that Soha Ali Khan and Kunal were among the first people to know about it. This also happened because she fainted in front of Kunal while having dinner together at a restaurant. She said, ‘At that time, it was just chaos, I was pregnant.’

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia further said, ‘Kunal was the first to know that we are pregnant. And more so because we were having dinner at a restaurant, and I fainted in front of Kunal Khemu. The next morning, we met again, and that’s when I told him that I am pregnant.’ The actress also revealed that their relationship was very new at that time.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

She further said, ‘You are also… not married, you have barely dated the guy. This information, no matter how conservative you are, is easier to share with your friends and friends who have just had a baby than to tell your parents. It is a tough job.’ Talking about people’s perception, she said, ‘You are always asked ‘Are you together because it happened or do you really want to be together?’ It worked out well. I wouldn’t want it any other way.’ Neha and Angad are parents to Mehr, who is now 7, and their second child, Gurik, who is now 3.