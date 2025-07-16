Amitabh Bachchan’s Popular Khaike Paan Banaras Wala Was Shot In A Goregaon Horse Stable With People From UP

Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Don’, which was released in the year 1978, was made on a budget of 25 lakhs, had a worldwide collection of around 7 crores at the box office. This movie strengthened Big B’s stardom as much as it ruined the film producer Nariman Irani financially. Despite the movie being a superhit, it was his last film because he died shortly before its premiere. It is said that whatever profit was made from ‘Don’, Nariman Irani’s debt was paid off.

Now, Sameer Anjaan gave an interview to one of the media houses and told how, during the making of the film, Javed Akhtar insisted on shooting a song but there was no money for it. But later it became a superhit and is sung even today. Its name is ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’ and it was written by Sameer’s father, Anjan. The lyricist said that his father’s guru had promised to make him the next Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Sameer Anjan told about ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’ that when Javed Akhtar saw the film with everyone and he found the second part dull. He said that there is a lot of action in it, so there should be a song in it. It should be shot, so that things can be balanced. Now he was adamant on this thing. But now the shooting of the film was completed, and even the release date was decided. But Javed Akhtar was adamant.

Sameer Anjaan further told that Nariman Irani told Javed Akhtar that his financial condition is not good, and hence it is not possible to shoot a new song. But Javed Akhtar was not ready to listen. The lyricist further tells, ‘Somehow the song was made but suddenly Amitabh Bachchan had to go abroad. He was not going to be available for a month. And there was only one day for shooting, for which no set was ready. Then he thought of going to Goregaon and shooting the song in a stable of people from UP. And everyone went there and shot the song in the stable in a few hours, and then the rest is history.’