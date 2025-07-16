It’s A Girl! Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Welcome Baby Girl, Shared A Post: See Here!

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are over the moon with joy as they welcome their baby girl. The proud new parents shared the delightful news through an adorable post.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are among the most adored couples in the industry. After a few years of dating, they tied the knot in 2023 and have since melted hearts with their affectionate bond. Now, two years into their marriage, the duo has embraced a new chapter as proud parents. On July 15, 2025, news broke that Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their baby girl, and the couple confirmed the joyous milestone with a heartwarming, pink-themed announcement.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani are Blessed with a Baby Girl

A few moments ago, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a joint post on Instagram to announce the birth of their baby girl. They revealed the happy news with a pink-themed poster. In the post, the couple wrote that their hearts are full of love and their lives have changed forever as they welcome their little Lakshmi. They added prayer hand, evil-eye, and heart emojis to the caption.

Within minutes, the heartwarming announcement went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with love and congratulatory messages. Impressively, the post amassed over 3 lakh likes in just 12 minutes, proving how thrilled fans are to celebrate this beautiful milestone with the couple.

Siddharth Malhotra’s mother, Rimma, had always wished for him to be blessed with a baby girl

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who announced their pregnancy in February 2025, welcomed their little one on July 15, 2025. According to Filmfare, the couple’s family members traveled from Mumbai to Delhi to greet the newest addition to their family.

Amid the joyous celebrations, an old statement by Sidharth has resurfaced. In a recent conversation with Zakir Khan, he revealed that his mother had always wished for a baby girl in the family. Sidharth shared that he and his brother often heard her urging them to settle down and have children. When his brother welcomed a baby boy, Rimma Malhotra still hoped for a little girl to complete their family. It looks like that long-cherished wish has finally come true, as Sid and Kiara have welcomed their little Lakshmi.

When Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared the news of their pregnancy

Back in February 2025, Kiara sparked pregnancy rumors during an event when she appeared in a stylish black-toned dress, with eagle-eyed fans spotting a visible baby bump. Soon after, Kiara and Sidharth confirmed the exciting news in the most adorable way. Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple announced the happiest chapter of their lives by sharing a sweet picture of tiny baby shoes, accompanied by a heartfelt note revealing that they were ready to welcome their little miracle into the world.

For those unaware, Kiara marked her Met Gala debut this year, stunning in a breathtaking Gaurav Gupta creation. She proudly showcased her baby bump on the red carpet, leaving everyone in awe. Later, she shared glimpses of her baby shower, where the floral décor had fans speculating that the couple was expecting a baby girl.