‘I Grew Up In A 30-Room Mansion In Gorakhpur’, Sudhanshu Pandey Opened Up On His Family Background

Sudhanshu Pandey, who became famous in every household with the character of Vanraj Shah in ‘Anupama’, has been active in the industry since the 1990s. He has worked in a lot of films and TV shows. He has breathed life into many characters. Recently, he was seen in ‘The Traitors’, but could not become the winner as he was eliminated in just a few episodes. Now, in an interview, the actor has talked about his career and also mentioned the 30-room mansion in Gorakhpur, where he grew up.

Sudhanshu Pandey recently attended an interview in which, when he was asked why he is so successful but still down to earth, he talked about his background, which has kept him humble. He said, ‘I think the biggest strength of people like me is the background we come from. And that background is very simple. It is middle-class. I always feel that this has been my strength because I know my reality. I know where I have come from and where I belong.’

Sudhanshu Pandey also mentioned the mansion in Gorakhpur where he was brought up and said, ‘My ancestral house was in Gorakhpur. We are from Uttarakhand, but my ancestral house was in Gorakhpur, and there was a 30-room mansion. We used to have cows. So I come from that kind of background. Still, we were middle-class, simple people. The simplicity that has come in me has come from my parents and our life’.

If we talk about Sudhanshu Pandey’s net worth, then let us tell you that it is said to be Rs 21 to 25 crores. He charged around Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per episode for ‘Anupama’. In an interview, the actor had said that he had to buy a house in Mumbai, but it was becoming very difficult because his income was not that much. But in 2005, he thought that now he should buy a house because the family was growing.