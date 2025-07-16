‘I Drink Saffron Water In Silver Glass In Front of Sun’, Ankita Lokhande Opened Up On Her Beauty Secrets

Famous small screen actress Ankita Lokhande, who is seen with her husband Vicky Jain in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, has revealed the secret of her beauty in Rubina Dilaik’s podcast. She told how she keeps herself hydrated with water. She said that she follows home remedies, due to which her skin glows so much, even at the age of 40. Host Rubina, who lives in the mountains and eats healthy, was also shocked to hear her words.

Let us tell you that Ankita Lokhande arrived as a guest in the first episode of Rubina Dilaik’s show ‘Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi’. Here, the host asked the actress about her beauty. Ankita told, ‘When I have grown up a bit, I will not tell my age. Since then, I have started one thing, when I wake up in the morning, a big tray comes to me, in which fenugreek seeds, I soak fenugreek seeds at night, cinnamon, and fennel, I do not soak them. Fenugreek seeds and cinnamon water, apart from this, I have prepared a powder of one spoon of celery, cumin, fennel, which I take in the morning.’

Ankita Lokhande further said, ‘Along with that, I have pure aloe vera slices. After that, there is a clove of garlic, which is ground, and I have saffron water. I drink a glass of that and then a glass of Shilajit with a little warm water. Along with that, I take vitamin C capsules. In the morning, there is a complete system of one and a half to two liters of water. And when I wake up, I take all this. It has brought a lot of changes in me.’

The actress further said, ‘After this, I have a juice, which has beetroot, coconut water, different seeds, which we soak at night, and I drink that juice and also make Vicky drink it. It has made a lot of difference to my skin. It has made a lot of difference to my health. It has made a lot of difference to my sleep. I have a silver glass in which I keep water made with saffron, etc. I go to the balcony in front of the sun. And I keep my hand on that glass and give my energy to that water. I say a lot of positive things and then drink them’.