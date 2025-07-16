Kangana Ranaut Slammed For ‘Insensitive’ Behaviour After Elderly Man Sits At Her Feet: ‘Why Enter Politics If You Can’t Help?’

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has landed in controversy after a video from a public grievance meeting in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, went viral. The clip shows Kangana dismissing an elderly man’s plea for help, leading to massive backlash on social media. This controversy comes shortly after Kangana admitted she isn’t enjoying her political stint.

In the widely circulated video, shared across platforms like Reddit, Kangana is seen participating in a grievance redressal meeting when an elderly man approaches her, sitting at her feet while requesting assistance. Instead of asking him to sit comfortably, Kangana responds, “Yeh mukhya mantri ke jo kaam hai woh toh aap unko hi bata sakte hain (This is something you should tell the Chief Minister)… Mujhe mukhya mantri ke kaam batake (Why tell me the Chief Minister’s duties)…”. The man, however, pleads that she could raise the issue in Parliament, after which Kangana assures him she will connect him to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

At one point, someone attempts to move the elderly man away but Kangana waves them off and continues speaking. The video has ignited criticism, with many slamming Kangana’s approach as cold and lacking empathy. Comments on social media ranged from calling her “shameless” to questioning why she allowed the man to remain seated at her feet.

“Why make an old man sit on the ground? Unfit for politics,” wrote one user. Another pointed out, “This is what happens when Bollywood celebs join politics.” Several users mentioned how politicians like Hema Malini and Smriti Irani have faced similar criticism.

Recently, Kangana admitted on the Atman in Ravi podcast that politics hasn’t been fulfilling. She said she entered politics after receiving an offer but was unprepared for the ground-level demands. “People come to me with panchayat problems. They say, ‘You have money, you fix it,’” she said, explaining her struggles adjusting to public service.