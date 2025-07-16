Will Aditya Roy Kapur And Shraddha Kapoor Reunite For Aashiqui 3? Mohit Suri Breaks Silence: Deets Inside!!!

Mohit Suri, the filmmaker who redefined love for the youth with Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, recently opened up about the possibility of the duo reuniting for its sequel.

Aashiqui 2, released in 2013, continues to hold a cherished spot in the hearts of romantic film enthusiasts. Even after more than a decade, while many iconic love stories have graced the silver screen, none have quite matched the intensity of Rahul and Aarohi’s incomplete love story. The chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor felt so authentic that fans have long wished to see the duo reunite on-screen. Addressing this curiosity, the film’s director, Mohit Suri, was recently asked about the possibility of their comeback together.

Could Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor Reunite for Aashiqui 3?

For quite some time, there have been rumours that the makers of Aashiqui 2 are planning a sequel. Recently, during an interview with Filmygyan, director Mohit Suri was asked about the possibility. He explained that the final decision lies with the producers and expressed doubt that they would give him the chance. However, Mohit confessed he would love to reunite Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor on screen. He added that this would only happen if he comes across a script strong enough to do justice to their chemistry. In his words:

“I think you would have to ask the producers. They don’t want to employ me. I would love to make a film with this lead, but I have to find a good script.” Mohit Suri, aware of the immense expectations tied to continuing the Aashiqui franchise, joked about the challenge of living up to such pressure for the next installment. He added that finding the perfect script for Aditya and Shraddha is no easy feat.

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara Was Originally Intended to Be Aashiqui 3

Mohit Suri, currently promoting his upcoming film Saiyaara, revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that the project was initially planned as Aashiqui 3. He shared that the idea came about when Mahesh Bhatt and T-Series head Bhushan Kumar were on good terms and had approached him for the next installment of the iconic franchise. Speaking about their delicate relationship, the director admitted that it often fluctuates—sometimes cordial, sometimes strained.

Suri had even developed a concept for Aashiqui 3, but the film eventually transformed into Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Explaining the reason for this shift, he stated: “They were in a hurry and wanted to announce, which is something I was not comfortable with. I prefer having a script first and then making an announcement. But to sum it up, yes, this idea was originally for Aashiqui 3.”

Is Aashiqui 3 Finally Happening?

Aashiqui 3 has been in the spotlight for years due to ongoing confusion surrounding its title. For those unaware, the Aashiqui franchise rights are jointly owned by Mahesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films and T-Series. While T-Series is producing a romantic film directed by Anurag Basu and starring Kartik Aaryan alongside Sreeleela, it was initially planned to be titled Aashiqui 3. However, legal issues over the rights to the name have prevented its use. As a result, despite its romantic theme, the movie will not be associated with the Aashiqui franchise.