Nysa Devgn Mocks Ajay Devgn’s Viral Dance Move: ‘She Roasted Her Own Father’; Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgn, has grabbed all the attention online after a hilarious video of her imitating her father’s viral dance move surfaced on social media. The clip, posted by popular influencer Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, shows Nysa recreating the much-talked-about ‘finger-step’ from Ajay’s upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2. With her effortless expressions and playful energy, Nysa’s video has won hearts across the internet.

In the video, Nysa is seen alongside Orry, flawlessly mimicking the simple-yet-quirky dance step that Ajay performs with Mrunal Thakur in the song ‘Pehla Tu Duja Tu’.

Orry captioned it, “She dint even have to learn the dance!!”, suggesting Nysa pulled off the move without any practice. Fans quickly flooded the comments section, calling it the “best video ever” and joking that she had ‘roasted her own father’. One user wrote, “Like father, like daughter,” while another commented, “Ajay Devgn could copyright this twice!”

The video’s timing also caught fans’ attention as it came just before the release of Son of Sardaar 2, which is set to hit theatres on July 25. The film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and features an ensemble cast.

At the film’s trailer launch, Ajay Devgn also addressed the viral memes surrounding his dance move. Laughing it off, he said, “Aap log mera mazak uda rahe ho, lekin mere liye yeh bhi karna bahut mushkil hai. Woh maine kar diya, uska aap log shukar kariye (You all are making fun of me, but even this was difficult for me. Be thankful I managed it!).” Co-star Mrunal Thakur added, “It looks easy but it’s a mental workout.”

Thanks to Nysa’s light-hearted video, fans now have even more reason to be excited about the film’s release.