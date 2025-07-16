‘Finally…’: Ashish Chanchlani Sparks Dating Rumours With Elli AvrRam, Fans Ask ‘Song or Soft Launch?’

For the past few days, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and actor Elli AvrRam have been keeping fans guessing with their cheeky posts and videos, making everyone wonder if romance is brewing or if it’s all part of a new project. Ashish’s latest fun video featuring Elli has only intensified the buzz.

In the now-viral video shared by Elli, Ashish can be heard calling himself a ‘spotboy’. As Elli asks him to adjust her hat, he jokes, “Can I push you off this bridge ma’am?”, making her burst into laughter. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Ashish added fuel to the rumours with the caption, “Finally, we have been waiting to tell you…” This came just days after he posted a picture lifting Elli in his arms with the caption, “Finally,” alongside a heart emoji.

While some fans believe Ashish is ‘soft-launching’ Elli on his page, others are convinced it’s part of a music video promotion. A curious fan commented, “Ab bata do song ka naam? (At least tell us the song’s name now?)” Another joked, “We got Ashish’s shaadi date reveal before Ekaki release.” A few also gushed over their pairing, writing, “Such cute jodi,” and calling it “Emily in Paris vibes.”

On the work front, Ashish is gearing up for the release of his horror-comedy web series, Ekaki, where he takes on the roles of director, producer, and lead actor. Fans have been flooding his posts asking for the official release date of Ekaki, which will premiere on his YouTube channel, ACV Studios.

Meanwhile, Elli AvrRam, who made her debut with Mickey Virus in 2013, was last seen in the Tamil film Conjuring Kannappan and the Marathi film Ilu Ilu 1998. She also appeared in a cameo in Be Happy, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi.