Javed Akhtar On Viral ’26/11 Attackers’ Remark; Checkout Reaction Of Pak Audience!

Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar is known for his outspoken statements. Recently lyricist’s actions done in Pakistan is the talk of the town. People are praising Javed Akhtar for his action. Javed Akhtar reached Faiz Film Festival in Lahore. According to Javed Akhtar, attackers of the 26/11 attack in Mumbai are roaming in Pakistan.

“People who came to attack Mumbai didn’t come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in Pakistan and every Indian has this complaint in his heart”

Good Javed Akhtar pointed this out sitting in Lahore himself. But Pakistan is beyond redemptionpic.twitter.com/WQyJYi3i0r — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) February 21, 2023

At the Faiz Film Festival in Lahore, Javed Akhtar, sat in the middle of Pakistan, lambasted them for their own antics. He has taunted Pakistan in a poetic way for fueling terrorism. The veteran lyricist said- “I am not going to show haste here. We have organized big functions for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehndi Hasan. There was no function of Lata Mangeshkar in your country. The important thing is that these days is that this fizz is hot, it should reduce.”

Javed Akhtar further said, “we are the people of Bombay. We have seen how our city was attacked. Those people are still roaming in your country. If this complaint is in the heart of any Indian, then you should not feel bad.”

As soon as the video of the program came on social media, Indians and Pakistanis clashed with each other. One person said, ‘Javed Chacha knows that Pakistan has become poor and has lost respect.’ Another person wrote, ‘Javed Akhtar showed the mirror to Pakistani people at Faiz Festival Lahore.’