Sushmita Sen Shares Post About Invasion Of Privacy, Paparazzi Culture After Alia Bhatt’s Pics Leak; Check Out!

On Tuesday, actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories to share a few pictures of her sitting in her living room. These are taken without permission. She slammed a media portal as they shared her photo. They are allegedly taken by two men from the roof of a neighboring building.

Celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor re-shared Alia’s Instagram stories as they faced similar incidents. This time, Sushmita Sen also supported Alia as well as re-shared a post about celebrities having it worse when it comes to privacy.

On Tuesday, Sushmita took to Instagram Stories to share a note originally written by writer Huma Tanweer. There she spoke about the media often blurring the lines between the personal and social lives of celebrities. Sushmita tagged Alia, her sister Shaheen Bhatt as well as Mumbai Police.

Sushmita further added that we all have a psychological need for privacy. There should inevitably be a dichotomy between a celebrity’s private as well as public lives. She said “Media should refrain from intruding on this demarcation line. The practice of using such news to boost channel ratings and garner the most viewers is by no means appropriate.”

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared a screenshot of a social media post shared by a media portal. She wrote that two men on the terrace of her neighbouring building took her photo without permission. Alia posted a story and tagged Mumbai Police. She expressed her anger and celebrities supported her by re-sharing her post.