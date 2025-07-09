Kajol On Star Kids: ‘We Had Time To Grow, Today It’s Do-or-Die For Them’

Kajol believes that star kids today face a different kind of pressure—one that demands instant results rather than allowing them the space to grow. Reflecting on her own career journey, the actor said she was fortunate to have had the time and opportunity to evolve over multiple films, something that newer entrants are rarely afforded. In an interview with PTI, she remarked that trolling affects everyone, but people are harsher when it involves children of celebrities.

“Trolls will criticise you whether you have parents who are well-known or not. But we listen to them a little more when they’re talking about somebody whose parents are well-known, maybe,” she said.

She compared today’s environment to what it was during her debut, saying, “We had that chance to grow, we were given that time, or maybe enough films to grow and to become who we are. Today it’s almost like a do-or-die situation for them, and for this, they’re very well prepared. But we can be a little kinder.”

Kajol is set to appear as the mother of Ibrahim Ali Khan—Saif Ali Khan’s son—in the upcoming film Sarzameen. Ibrahim, who recently faced backlash for his debut in Nadaaniyan, became a prime example of the challenges faced by celebrity newcomers.

Kajol also stressed on the importance of “reinvention” in an actor’s journey. She said that constant growth requires unlearning and taking risks. “For actors, it’s necessary to understand that you have to unlearn everything that you have learnt earlier, and keep doing new things, whatever they may be,” she explained.

Despite the challenges, Kajol expressed admiration for how today’s actors are carving out longevity by engaging in diverse creative pursuits beyond just films. “Longevity now means something else. It won’t only be about movies for them. So, their longevity might not be limited to movies,” she said.

Kajol was last seen in Maa, a mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia of Chhorii fame.