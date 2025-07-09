Vikrant Massey On Taking A Break From Acting, ‘My Son Said Papa For The First Time… I Wasn’t There’ Read Here!

Vikrant Massey recently revealed the emotional reason behind his acting break, explaining that it wasn’t just about focusing on his family but also about returning stronger in his craft.

The actor, who has delivered back-to-back acclaimed performances, surprised fans in December 2024 when he announced his retirement shortly after the release of The Sabarmati Report. Known for his role in 12th Fail, Vikrant later clarified that he wasn’t quitting acting but taking a break to focus on his wife and young child. Now, he has finally opened up about the deeper reasons behind his much-talked-about hiatus.

Vikrant Massey Reflects on His Break from Acting and Social Media

Ahead of his upcoming film with Shanaya Kapoor, Vikrant Massey opened up in an emotional conversation with Bollywood Bubble. He reflected on his break from acting and social media, revealing how his packed work schedule took a toll on his mental health and family life. Vikrant shared a heartbreaking memory of missing his son’s first time saying ‘papa’, a precious moment he could only experience through a video. He said:

“The idea was to better myself and… spend time with my family… These last few years have been phenomenal, but I was away from my family. I had a baby boy, and all I had were videos of him. I didn’t see his first tooth coming in. He said ‘papa’ for the first time in my absence. My first memory of him saying ‘papa’ is through a video that I’ve saved in a folder. It’s heartbreaking.”

At the Agenda AajTak event last year, Vikrant Massey opened up about not spending enough time with his family. He reflected that if all his efforts were for them but he couldn’t actually be present with them, something needed to shift. This realization prompted him to step back and commit to doing just one film a year. In his words:

“The life I had always dreamt of, I finally got it, so I thought it was time to live it. I want to take a break because, at the end of the day, everything is transient, which is why I am only doing one film next year. Social media pressure was an important part of sharing that break from work post, that I concede… I would come selectively on it, whenever I would feel like sharing something.”

Will Vikrant take a break again?

After a short break, Vikrant Massey has returned to acting, but would he step away again in the future? The Criminal Justice star openly admitted that he would, if it helped him come back with greater clarity and a stronger version of himself. Highlighting his focus on personal and professional growth, Vikrant recently shared with Bollywood Bubble:

“If tomorrow I feel like taking another break — whether it’s tomorrow, months, or years from now — I’ll go back to the drawing board to better myself as an actor. Because of the blessings and privileges I have, I owe it to myself to keep growing, even if that means stepping away again.”

What’s Coming Up Next for Vikrant Massey?

It turns out Massey’s break wasn’t only for parenting but also to recover from creative burnout. Now refreshed, he’s gearing up for his big-screen comeback alongside debutant Shanaya Kapoor in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a romantic drama inspired by Ruskin Bond’s beloved short story The Eyes Have It. The film is scheduled to release on July 11, 2025.