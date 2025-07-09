Virat, Anushka, Avneet At Wimbledon Sparks Meme Fest Over ‘Likegate’ Past

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor-wife Anushka Sharma made a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon Championships earlier this week, turning heads as they took their seats in the royal box to watch Novak Djokovic play on centre court. However, it wasn’t just their presence that caught the internet’s attention — the fact that actor Avneet Kaur was also spotted at the same venue on the same day has now triggered a wave of online banter, all thanks to a past Instagram “like”.

Virat and Anushka looked elegant as they watched the match on Monday. Dressed in formal attire, they were seen intently observing the game, though Virat’s serious expressions didn’t go unnoticed and quickly turned into a meme fest online. Netizens joked about him looking too intense or even bored.

On Tuesday night, Avneet took to Instagram to share her own Wimbledon photo dump. The actor posted several pictures from her visit, including courtside shots and a glimpse of Djokovic preparing to serve. Eagle-eyed fans quickly connected the dots — Avneet had been at the same match, in the same section as Virat and Anushka.

This wouldn’t have sparked much buzz, if not for the earlier ‘likegate’ incident. In January, a fan page of Avneet Kaur received a ‘like’ from Virat’s verified Instagram account. While Virat later clarified that it was an algorithmic mishap and not intentional, the moment had already made headlines.

Now, fans are revisiting that incident with a humorous twist. Comments like “Virat was serious because Avneet was nearby,” and “She’s following Virat like Urvashi follows Rishabh Pant,” flooded social media. One user joked, “Move over Urvashi, there’s a new meme queen in town.”

Avneet Kaur began her career on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and has since appeared in TV shows and films, most recently opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru.