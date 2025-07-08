Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Spotted At Wimbledon, One Photo Sparks Debate Online

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London this week, catching Novak Djokovic’s match from the prestigious royal box. However, their appearance soon became the centre of online chatter, not for their presence, but for a viral photo that caught the couple in what some called an “unflattering” moment.

In the now widely circulated picture, Anushka is seen gazing away from the camera with a seemingly disinterested expression, while Virat sits beside her, also looking in the same direction. Shared on Reddit with the caption “Photographer did her bad,” the image sparked a flurry of reactions, many of them critical of the unnecessary scrutiny placed on Anushka’s appearance.

Social media users were quick to slam the tone of the post, pointing out the double standards applied to women, especially public figures. “No, the photographer didn’t do her bad. You’re being mean. No wonder people are insecure,” one top comment read. Another user chimed in, “Stop judging women for ageing like normal human beings.”

Several users praised the authenticity of the photo, highlighting how rare it is to see celebrities’ real, unfiltered faces online. “When people use filters, you complain. When they don’t, you still complain. Pick a lane,” a commenter pointed out. Many also observed that Virat looked visibly older, too, but no one seemed to critique his appearance. “Even Virat doesn’t look like he did in his 20s. But the criticism is always directed at the woman,” another wrote.

Amid the backlash, one user summed it up succinctly: “Ageing is natural, expressions are natural, blemishes are natural. Stop being judgmental.”

About the Couple

Married since 2018, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay. The family has been living in London for the past couple of years. Virat recently retired from Test and T20I cricket, though he continues to play ODIs for India.

Anushka, meanwhile, was last seen in a cameo in Qala. Though she wrapped up filming her much-anticipated biopic Chakda ‘Xpress on Jhulan Goswami in 2022, there’s still no confirmed release date.