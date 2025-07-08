‘I Am Glad It Happened To Me, I Am Grateful’, Apoorva Mukhija Opened Up On Facing Criticism During India’s Got Latent Controversy

‘If you are infamous, then what will be the use of fame…’ This saying suits Apoorva Mukhija very well. A few months ago, there was a lot of controversy over comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’. Apoorva, who participated in this controversial episode, also had to face a lot of criticism for her controversial comments. Now the actress says that she is very happy that this controversy happened.

However, she also revealed that if this had happened to someone else, they would not have been able to bear it. Apoorva Mukhija, while talking to ‘one of the media houses, said, ‘I am very happy that this happened to me. I am grateful that this happened to me because I realized that the Internet is not your reality. This is a digital world; you do not live there. These people do not matter. Nothing matters.’

Apoorva further said, ‘Whatever you think about yourself, that matters. I needed a lot of courage to go back there. I am glad that this happened because it helped me to separate myself from what people were saying about me. I used to constantly check what comments were there on social media. What people were doing. What kind of roast videos were being made about me? Now I don’t care. I am glad that this happened to me, because if it had happened to someone else, I would not have been able to bear it. So it really killed it.’

Praising Samay Raina, Apoorva said that he is ‘really doing great.’ She said, ‘The kind of shows he is selling and the way he is getting stardom is amazing. Everyone has come out of this without any trouble and is performing better than before.’ Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani came as guests in this show. Ranveer asked a contestant a lewd question about parents, after which there was a ruckus.