Shilpa Shirodkar Worked As A Hairdresser In New Zealand In A Salon After Leaving The Industry, Deets Inside

Popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar was well known in the 90s. Like her sister Namrata Shirodkar, Shilpa also thought of making a name in films and came into showbiz. She entered films in the year 1989 and gave many hit films, but in the year 2000, she got married and quietly distanced herself from films and went abroad after marrying banker Aparesh Ranjit.

The actress recently talked about her decision to leave the industry in a podcast and also revealed that after leaving films, she became a hairdresser in New Zealand and worked in a salon. Let us tell you that after marriage, Shilpa Shirodkar shifted with her husband first to the Netherlands and then to New Zealand. She talked in Gauhar Khan’s podcast that while living there, she thought of doing a course in hair dressing.

Shilpa also told that she had asked her husband to make her CV, and also asked him to write that she had failed the SSC. Talking about this, the actress further said, ‘To keep myself busy, I did a hairdressing course in New Zealand. This work was close to my acting career, which included makeup and other things. After the course, I worked in a salon for two months.’

Shilpa said, ‘We were newly married and the job of a hairdresser was very much in demand. He used to get leave on weekends, and I was expected to work on those days. We needed time to know each other, and I felt that it was not working for me.’ So the actress quit her job as a hairdresser and then asked her husband to prepare her CV. When her husband asked what she should write in the CV, Shilpa told him, ‘Don’t write lies, write what is true. Even write that I have failed SSC and the work I have done in films.’