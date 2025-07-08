Sukesh Chandrashekhar Sent Another Letter Full of Love For Jacqueline Fernandez After The Release of Her Song ‘Dum Dum’

Jacqueline Fernandez is repeatedly saying that she has no relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, while Sukesh is repeatedly expressing his love for the actress. Recently, Jacqueline’s new song ‘Dum Dum’ was released, after watching which, Sukesh wrote a letter to the actress from jail. In this, he once again expressed his feelings for Jacqueline and told how the lines of the song describe his and Jacqueline’s condition.

Let us tell you that Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2017. A case of money laundering of 200 crores is also going on against him, in which Jacqueline Fernandez has been made a co-accused. Jacqueline has been denying the relationship with Sukesh, but he never misses a chance to express his love for the actress. In February, Sukesh dedicated the song ‘Sajni’ from ‘Laapata Ladies’ to Jacqueline, calling her ‘baby girl’.

Now he has fallen in love with ‘Dum Dum’. In a letter sent to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail, Sukesh wrote, ‘Despite being in the worst place in the world, my only strength that has encouraged and pushed me forward is ‘you’…. When I define ‘you’, there are many reasons. It is a long list, and the first reason is you. You never disappoint me. You surprise me every time and steal my heart. I am talking about your new song ‘Dum Dum’.’

He further wrote, ‘Knowingly or unknowingly, I watched it once again. Every line and every scene of this song somewhere reflects our love and our current situation. Especially, these lines ‘Tere bina nikle hai dum dum’, “Saans hain seene mein kam kam… baby yeh toh ekdum humari sthiti jaisa lagta hai. It gives exactly the same vibe.’