Smriti Irani’s Look As Tulsi Virani In ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Made Fans Crazy, Demanding Shut Down of Anupama

Fans were eagerly waiting for the second season of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ since its announcement. In this, Minister of Human Resources, Smriti Irani, is returning to the role of Tulsi Virani after 25 years. Smriti Irani and the rest of the cast have also started shooting. The makers recently announced the show’s promo and its release date, which made fans jump with joy. Now, when Smriti Irani’s picture in Tulsi Virani’s look came out from the set, the excitement of the fans increased.

Even the fans demanded to shut down Rupali Ganguly’s show ‘Anupama’. Let us tell you that Ekta Kapoor’s record-breaking serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ is being rebooted for the OTT platform Jio Hotstar. Now that Smriti Irani’s first look in the role of Tulsi Virani has come out, fans are also celebrating this serial. A fan has written in the comments section of the viral picture, ‘Please bring back all the popular TV shows that have been there.’

One user wrote, ‘Thank God, now shut down ‘Anupama’.’ One wrote, ‘Shut down Anupama and give this show a 10 o’clock slot, it will be good.’ One said, ‘Anupama’s bad time has started now.’ Another comment is, ‘Please replace ‘Anupama’. At the same time, the promo of the second season of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ released by the makers is also getting amazing comments from the fans.

The promo shows that four members of a family are sitting in a restaurant and eating, and then Tulsi Virani, i.e., Smriti Irani, enters. Seeing the promo, a fan wrote, ‘I am crying. My childhood is coming back.’ One said, ‘I got goosebumps after watching this.’ Another comment is, ‘The OGs are back.’ A fan commented, ‘Anupama vs Tulsi. It will be fun.’ Let us tell you that ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ will be streamed on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar from July 29.