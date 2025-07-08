R Madhavan Will Be Seen In SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Film SSMB29 As Father of Mahesh Babu, Deets Inside

Oscar award winner SS Rajamouli, who has made blockbuster films like ‘Bahubali’ and ‘RRR’, is currently working on his next film. South Superstar Mahesh Babu will be seen in it. However, the title of this upcoming film has not yet been decided. But it is currently known as SSMB29. Now, a big update has come regarding this film, and if you are a fan of R Madhavan, then you will be overjoyed and become excited for this film.

R Madhavan

According to some of the media reports, R Madhavan will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s film SSMB29. Interestingly, he will be seen playing the role of Mahesh Babu’s father on screen. The media portal also claims that this character was first offered to Chiyaan Vikram. But due to unknown reasons, he has refused to be a part of this project. After this, the makers contacted R Madhavan, and now he has finally been cast.

R Madhavan

However, neither the actors nor the makers of the film have officially announced Madhavan’s casting. Director SS Rajamouli has kept the information about SSMB29 very secret. However, according to the reports so far, it is going to be an action-adventure film. This has been confirmed by Rajamouli’s father and famous writer Vijayendra Prasad. Last year, Rajamouli went to Kenya for the location.

R Madhavan

It is also being said that Priyanka Chopra is also in this film, and she has also shot for it. If we talk about the work front of R Madhavan, then let us tell you that he will be seen in the film ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is releasing on Netflix on 11 July 2025. Recently, he shared a clean-shaven look of his on his social media handle, in which he looked exactly like ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’, Maddie.