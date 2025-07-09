Khushi Kapoor Sets Internet Ablaze With Sizzling Dance Reel, Janhvi Cheers Her On

Following in the footsteps of their legendary mother Sridevi, both Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have stepped into the world of cinema. While Janhvi debuted in 2018 and has since shown notable growth as an actor, Khushi made her acting debut in 2023.

Though the Kapoor sisters often face criticism over nepotism, there’s no denying that Janhvi has carved a name for herself as a gifted dancer — whether it was her stunning belly dance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s tracks or her energetic moves alongside Jr NTR. Now, Khushi too has shown she can match that energy on the dance floor.

On Thursday, Khushi Kapoor surprised fans with her very first dance reel on Instagram, and it’s already taking social media by storm. Grooving to Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s viral track alongside choreographer Nandika Diwedi, Khushi unleashed her inner dancer with effortless moves and unapologetic energy. In the caption, she admitted this was a rare moment, writing, “Didn’t think I’d ever do a reel trend hehe just for fun.”

Fans were floored, but no one was prouder than her sister. Janhvi Kapoor rushed to the comments with a flood of fire and heart emojis, writing, “Omggggg❤️❤️.” Netizens too couldn’t hold back their appreciation. “Kushi is a very good dancer. She should post more dance reels,” one user gushed. Another added, “Petition for more of these!” Many were stunned by her natural rhythm, with a fan commenting, “Gurlllll you should dance more oftennn!! That’s ur thinggg for sureee.”

Several fans also requested a joint dance video of Janhvi and Khushi, with one writing, “Pls do it with Janhvi .”

On the professional front, Khushi had two releases this year — Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan and Nadaaniyan, which featured the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. As her dance reel racks up views, fans now hope to see more of Khushi — both on screen and on the dance floor.