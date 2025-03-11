Khushi Kapoor To Carry Forward The Legacy of Sridevi Will Be Seen As Lead In “Mom 2”, Announced By Boney Kapoor

Bollywood legendary late actress Sridevi is no more with us in this world after she passed away on 24 February 2018 in Dubai due to drowning in a bathtub. Everyone was stunned by this tragic news of our favorite “Hawa Hawai” leaving us. ‘Mom’, which came in 2017, was Sridevi’s last film and now her legacy is going to be carried forward by her beloved daughter Khushi Kapoor, yes, we are telling you right.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi’s father and Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor made a revelation during the silver jubilee celebrations of IIFA 2025 in Jaipur when he announced ‘Mom 2’, in which Khushi will be the heroine. Announcing the film, Boney Kapoor said, ‘I have seen all Khushi’s films, ‘Archies’, ‘Loveyaapa’ and ‘Nadaniyaan’. After ‘No Entry’, I am planning a film with her too. It can be ‘Mom 2′. She is trying to follow in her mother’s footsteps.’

Mom

Boney further said, ‘Her mother was a top star in all the languages ​​she worked in. I hope Khushi and Janhvi will also be successful at the same level.’ Let us tell you that Sridevi was in the lead role in the film ‘Mom’ that was directed by Ravi Udyawar. The story was about a mother who demands justice for her daughter. Sridevi received the National Award (posthumous award) for her strong acting in this film.

Khushi Kapoor

If we talk about Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Nadaniyaan’, then let us tell you that the film has been streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is produced by popular producer and director Karan Johar’s Dharma Entertainment productions. Let us tell you that Nawab of Pataudi Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made their debut with Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi. Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj were also a part of this film.