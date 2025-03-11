Game, Set, Mismatch? Timothée’s Awkward Kiss With Kylie Sparks Debate

Hollywood’s favourite unexpected couple, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, made waves once again—this time at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The duo was spotted enjoying the tennis match between France’s Ugo Humbert and Denmark’s Holger Rune last Sunday, but it wasn’t the intense rally on the court that had fans talking. A viral video of their interaction at the event has reignited speculation about their relationship, with many questioning if the love is as mutual as it seems.

In the now widely circulated clip, Kylie is seen leaning into Timothée, smiling warmly and pulling him closer for a kiss. But instead of reciprocating the affection, the Dune star appears hesitant, his eyes wide open as Kylie plants a few pecks on his lips. The moment’s awkwardness wasn’t lost on social media, where users wasted no time dissecting every frame.

Social Media Reacts

“Does it seem like she likes him way more than he likes her, or am I crazy? Lol,” one user asked, sparking a wave of similar opinions. Another observed, “The way Kylie forces him into a kiss because of the paparazzi… Ain’t no way this relationship is real.” Others were even more direct, with comments like, “Bro isn’t into her at all,” and “I’ve acted just like him before. And I wasn’t into her at all.”

The body language analysis didn’t stop there. Fans were quick to compare this moment to a more tender interaction just a week earlier. After losing at the Oscars, Timothée was seen turning to Kylie for a comforting hug—a moment many interpreted as genuine affection. So, what changed?

Trouble in Paradise?

The latest clip has fueled speculation that their relationship dynamic may be shifting. While Kylie appears fully engaged, her affection seems to be met with lukewarm enthusiasm from Timothée. Whether the Call Me by Your Name actor was simply caught off guard by the paparazzi or if there’s a deeper disconnect brewing remains unclear.

One thing is certain: as the internet continues to analyze every moment of their public appearances, their relationship remains under a constant microscope. For now, the real question remains—was this an off day, or is Kylie serving love while Timothée is already out of the match?