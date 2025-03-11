“My Condition Has Worsened”, Says Ashish Chanchlani On Making His First Appearance After Samay Raina’s Show’s Controversy

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who earned immense fame through his comedy videos, was recently spotted outside a gym in Mumbai. He appeared in Samay Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’, in which Ranveer Allahabadia made objectionable comments about parents, and after this, there was a ruckus about the show among people. Even several cases were registered against Samay, Ranveer, and Ashish who appeared in the show and participated in vulgar jokes.

Since the clip from the show went on social media, it went viral in no time and was severely criticized by people too. Now slowly Ashish’s life seems to be coming back on track. Actually, he was recently seen in Mumbai, where he was going to the gym. When the paparazzi asked him that he had been seen after a long time in public, he jokingly replied, ‘After roaming here and there, touring the whole of India, my condition has worsened.’

Let us tell you that the Guwahati High Court granted anticipatory bail to Ashish in connection with the case registered by the city police after the controversy over ‘India’s Latent Show’. Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita passed the order and granted him bail. Ashish’s lawyer had told one of the media houses, ‘After seeing the case diary, the High Court granted anticipatory bail to the petitioner.’

A few days ago, Ashish had posted an emotional video in which he was seen saying, ‘We will fight the circumstances, we have seen such difficult times, we will learn something new from this too. I just request all of you to keep my family and me in your prayers. Whenever I come back, my work might have shifted a little, but still support me. I will work hard, like I always do. Just take care of yourself, everyone.’