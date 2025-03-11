Vicky Kaushal’s Video With Fake Horse From Chhava Getting Viral On Social Media, What’s Your Opinion?

There is a ruckus at the box office regarding Vicky Kaushal’s superhit film ‘Chhava’. Actually, when we look at online booking of the film, it shows all the seats to be booked while the reality is just opposite and the seats are completely vacant inside the theatres and the audience is missing from inside the theatres. But the bookings are not only one thing that is making people bang their heads, let us tell you what it is.

Actually, an interview clip of Vicky Kaushal is going viral on social media in which some glimpses of the shooting of the film from the set are seen. Now, these viral clips are making people confused. In this video, Vicky Kaushal is seen saying, ‘I still remember that when we were going to take the take, the name of my horse was Azad. I said – Azad bhai listen, we have been preparing for 6 months, now the time has come, brother keep your respect. Just run, I am with you, I will not fall.’

The actor can be seen further says, ‘I will just hold you, you run. And look, if I fall, if something happens, 100 horses will go over me. If something happens, how will 100 horses apply brakes, they will run. Brother Azad, now we will see.’ Now in the video with this, the crew is seen sliding a fake horse on the track, which looks exactly like the real one. Now people have held their heads after seeing this video.

Seeing the fake horse, people have said, ‘This Vicky has been caught red-handed’. Many people have said, ‘You act very well’. Another user said, ‘I have been caught.’ However, many people have also called this video wrong and said, ‘Every shot cannot be taken real, do you understand filmmaking or not’. Another said, ‘There were real horses too, they are kept for automated closeup scenes, in the movie real horses are seen and animated ones too’. At the same time, some people say that Ranbir Kapoor’s fans unnecessarily post against Vicky about such things.