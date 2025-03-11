Mallika Sherawat Will Now Be Seen In Rohit Shetty’s “Khatron Ke Khiladi 15” Show After Making Comeback In Industry

One of the most popular Bollywood actresses Mallika Sherawat, who is away from the industry for quite some time, was once immensely famous among the audience. The actress gained overnight fame with the film ‘Murder’ released in the year 2004 in which she was seen opposite Emraan Hashmi. She worked in the industry for a long time, later took a break without citing the reason. But the actress made a comeback in the year 2024 with Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri’s ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.

Now, according to some of the media reports Mallika may be seen in the stunt-based show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’, which is hosted by famous film director Rohit Shetty. It is also being reported that Mallika Sherawat was earlier offered ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’, but due to some earlier commitments, she could not participate in it. However, this year things are looking positive from her side and she might be seen in the show. However, it has not been officially announced yet by the actress or the show makers.

Let us tell you that apart from Mallika, many other celebrities including controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav, Avinash Mishra, internet sensation Orry, Digvijay Singh Rathi, Isha Singh, Ex Bigg Boss contestant Chum Darang, Siddharth Nigam, Basir Ali, Gulki Joshi, and Bhavika Sharma may join the show. It is also being reported that actor Mohsin Khan has been approached to be a part of the show.

According to some of the media reports, the shooting of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ is going to start in May 2025 and it is expected to premiere around June or July this year. You can watch this stunt reality show on Colors channel and the Jio Cinema app. If we talk about the last season, then let us tell you that it was won by Karan Veer Mehra.