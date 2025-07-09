”Is This A Soft Launch?’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Cosy Detroit Pics With Raj Nidimoru Spark Relationship Rumours: Read Deets!

Looks like romance rumours are heating up, at least according to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fans. The South superstar has once again set social media abuzz with her latest photo dump from her US getaway. Sharing a series of candid moments, Samantha sparked speculation about her rumoured relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Fans are convinced she’s subtly hinting at a budding romance, calling this a possible “soft launch” of their relationship.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Latest Instagram Pic Dump Sparks Dating Rumours with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha recently visited Detroit, Michigan, to attend the 2025 edition of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA). On the night of July 8, 2025, she shared a series of photos on her Instagram, giving fans a peek into her memorable trip. But what truly caught everyone’s eye wasn’t just the picturesque views—it was the presence of her rumored love interest, Raj Nidimoru, who appeared in several of her snaps.

The eighth photo in Samantha’s carousel caught everyone’s attention, capturing a candid moment with Raj Nidimoru. In the picture, Raj has his arm around Samantha’s shoulders, while she holds him by the waist, both flashing warm smiles. Samantha looks effortlessly chic in an oversized brown sweatshirt paired with jeans, while Raj keeps it casual in a navy jacket and sneakers. Their easy camaraderie instantly fueled dating speculations.

Netizens Can’t Stop Raving About Samantha and Raj’s Chemistry

Apart from that picture, another highlight was a candid shot of Samantha and Raj sitting side by side at a cozy dinner table, enjoying a meal with friends. Their closeness caught everyone’s eye, and fans couldn’t help but notice the chemistry, leaving comments like “So is it official?” and “Finally found your love… Happy for you.” Many are pointing out that the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress might be soft-launching her newfound love, and fans are here for it. One user commented, “Oh wow, so Raj and you are really a thing, huh? Very subtle way of letting people know haha.” Another wrote, “So you’re soft launching ur relationship with Raj.”

Samantha and Raj: Is a New Romance Brewing?

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s friendship began during the shooting of The Family Man 2, where Samantha portrayed a fierce antagonist. Their bond grew stronger while working together on Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-directed by Raj. In recent months, the duo, amidst Raj’s divorce, has been making headlines for their rumored romance, fueled by their frequent outings together at events, temple visits, and their joint ownership of the pickleball team, Chennai Super Champs.

Although Samantha and Raj have not officially confirmed their relationship, insiders suggest that the couple might make their relationship public by the end of 2025. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the two have been dating for several months and are reportedly “deeply committed.” However, both stars have consistently voiced their preference to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight.

Samantha and Raj’s Previous Relationships in the Spotlight

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya, and the couple parted ways in 2021 after four years of marriage. Similarly, Raj was married to Shhyamali De, with reports indicating their separation in 2022. While Raj has mostly kept his personal life private, his ex-wife’s recent cryptic social media posts have stirred curiosity among the public.

On the professional front, Samantha recently ventured into production with the launch of her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, and is currently co-producing her upcoming film, Subham. Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru is gearing up for The Family Man 3 and continues to collaborate creatively with DK.