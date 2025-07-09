‘Kapil, I Touch Your Feet, I Am Jobless, I Am Begging You’, Bobby Darling Opened Up On Not Getting Work In Industry

Bobby Darling is in the news after a long time as she has opened many painful layers of her life in front of the world. While she left the Central Bank job, he got in place of her father only because the salary there was less, the beginning in films was good, but after that, she stopped getting work here too. It came to a point that she begged for work from Kapil Sharma to Ekta Kapoor.

Bobby Darling

Bobby Darling recently opened up on her struggles in the industry and said, ‘There are so many actors who used to struggle with me, I won’t take their names… today they are playing in my getup in Kapil’s show. They are making people laugh by saying hello, hi, how are you? I won’t take names, I know everyone… today their kitchen is running by kicking my stomach. They are playing my role.’

Bobby Darling

She said, ‘I approached Kapil Sharma many times… when he was not Kapil Sharma, he was struggling, then he used to take my name and say, there are people like Bobby Darling, he used to make so many punches on me, I swear on my mother, most of the punches were made in my name and today he doesn’t give work only to me, he gives work to the whole world.’

Bobby Darling

She further said, ‘Don’t give work to Bobby, I don’t know why. I messaged him and wrote, Kapil, I touch your feet, I am begging you, I don’t have work, I am jobless right now, I have to wait for my food, any character for me, even a small character, don’t give me a role like Krushna, give me a small character, I will do it. I am falling at everyone’s feet.’