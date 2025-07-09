Uorfi Javed Admits Her Mistake of Fighting With Apoorva Mukhija On The Traitors After Receiving Death And R*pe Threats

Internet sensation and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther have become the winners of the reality web series ‘The Traitors’. Both have also received a prize money of Rs 70 lakh together. After winning the show, Uorfi revealed that she is being threatened online. She also shared screenshots in this regard, in which many social media users abused her, even threatened to rape and kill her.

This user says that instead of Uorfi, Apoorva Mukhija and Purav Jha should become the winners of the show. Now, Uorfi has broken her silence on trolling, criticism, and her behavior in the show. In fact, while criticizing Uorfi Javed, many users said that she stabbed Apoorva Mukhija in the back. Now, in a conversation with one of the media houses, Uorfi admitted that she could have handled this situation better, and she has made a mistake.

Talking about her fight in the show, Uorfi said, ‘Usually, there are fights in reality shows. I cannot pay attention to them. I do not hate anyone, and I do not have any bad feelings towards anyone. All of them are still children, and whatever they have said, after two years, they themselves will laugh at it. I have also done this. I am also of a very impulsive nature.’

Actress Uorfi Javed, famous for her unique fashion, further told that when Apoorva Mukhija spoke badly to her on the show, she got angry. She said, ‘My fight with Apoorva was about respect. It happened due to a feeling of insecurity inside me. For so many years, I have been abused and insulted so much that now it is making me feel insecure. Because of this, I cross the limits many times and say things that I cannot take back.’